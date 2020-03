Naveen appeals Odia Associations to help stranded Odias in other States

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed all Odia Associations in other States to help fellow Odias who are stranded in other parts of the country during the ongoing Coronavirus Lockdown.

The CM has assured the Associations that all related cost will be reimbursed from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Odisha Government has already launched Helpline Numbers to assist the Odias stranded outside the State.

👉 0674-2392115

👉 9438915986