Premium Personalized Designer Wear ‘Chihili’ Launched; Available Online

TNI Bureau: In what can be considered as a good news for the people who are into fashion and fashion designing, a premium personalized designer wear ‘Chihili’ was launched at a special event in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

People can book their designer wears through a tech-based virtual store www.chihili.com.

From www.chihili.com, the customers will get choice, class, and convenience at a reasonable cost. Besides, they will be getting their exclusive ready designer wear or design their dress with the designers of the company.

Price transparency, encouraging customers to be their own designer, assisting them in refining their design thoughts, choice of fabric and comfort of convenience of ordering from the virtual store is on the offing with this landmark launch.

Chihili’s exclusive offerings will be updated regularly with fresh and new age designs every week.

The Portal is helmed by:

Shhibani Pandda, an electronics engineer turned designer has migrated from a successful home maker and mother to an entrepreneur to pursue her passion. She had designed costumes for many web contents in the past.

Lipika Mishra, a civil engineer turned designer and marketeer is pursuing her passion of market fit creativity. She too had demonstrated her skills in fashion design for several web series of a leading Odia entertainment OTT.

Runu Rani Jena, an entrepreneur with investments across several businesses, has experience of over 15 years in the fields of fashion designing and fabric. She takes pride in promoting traditional Indian handlooms and blending them with contemporary designs.

Subhashree Parida, a young and dynamic fashion designer with a decade-long experience in the fashion industry. She is a successful entrepreneur, contributing to the vibrant landscape of both fashion and business.

Jiimuut Patojoshi, a professional turned entrepreneur who has over two decades of experience working with Broadcasters like Sony Pictures Network, Disney and other FMCG brands; his passion along with ultrahigh energy level has always created drive for customer satisfaction.

www.chihili.com, an initiative by Four hooks Pvt Ltd, is co-founded by women entrepreneurs and a Startup India and Startup Odisha registered entity.

Chihili is a gamechanger for its:

Innovative offering: Convenience of experiencing personalized designer wear at www.chihili.com without any need of visiting to a physical store, is being made possible through retail tech in this Fashion industry.

Local for global: Starting from handmade works to extensive use of exclusively knitted handloom and print along with safe and healthy fabric ideal for even global market will be used.

Slips Easily in your Budget: Best in class personalized designer wear gives you complete price transparency and you don’t need to get exploited.

Quality options for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities:

Now Customers looking for quality personalized designer wear can access to www.chihili.com and experience real class and can move back from readymade retail.

Free Design consultancy and customer convenience:

Customers can schedule e-meets with our Fashion designers to discuss their outfit design and fabric with the comfort of doing things at their convenience.

What makes Chihili even more interesting: