TNI Morning News Headlines – November 25, 2023

➡️ Devotees throng Puri Srimandir on ‘Bada Osha’ to have darshan of the Holy Trinity.
➡️ Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Odisha travelled 750 km from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Forest Department.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended wildlife photography exhibition, ‘Heartbeats’ in Mumbai, organised by Asian Wildlife Trust.
➡️ Polling begins for 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan. 9.77% voter turnout recorded till 9 am: Election Commission of India.
➡️ Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Team rescued 10 people who were trapped by a landslide in Sengal Combai area in Coonoor.
➡️ Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation updates: Damaged blades of the auger machine being taken out from the tunnel. Vertical drilling machine r eached Silkyara Tunnel.
➡️ Operations underway to save 41 trapped workers in the rubble of the collapsed tunnel.
➡️ Air quality slips to ‘severe’ category in Delhi-NCR.
➡️ Hardik Pandya to leave IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to return to his old home Mumbai Indians.
➡️ Shooter Anish Bhanwala wins India’s first-ever medal in 25m rapid fire pistol event in World Cup Final, a bronze, in Doha.
➡️ Israeli army withdraws from Gaza’s largest hospital.
