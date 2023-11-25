TNI Bureau: Members of the Odisha Temple Servitors’ Association met 5T Chairman V.K Pandian at Naveen Niwas today.

The members of the association thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his efforts to transform various temples and heritage sites in the state under the 5T model. They also expressed their gratitudes for sanctioning funds to small temples in rural areas under the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha Yojana.

The sevayats also expressed their gratitude to the 5T Chairman for taking steps to solve the problems of the temples and the sevayats after visiting various districts.

On this occasion, the 5T Chairman sought the full cooperation of the Odisha Temple Servitors’ Association during the inauguration of the Puri Srimandir Parikrama (heritage corridor) project on January 17 and urged them to conduct it in a grand manner.