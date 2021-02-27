TNI Evening News Headlines – February 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperature of 40.6°C on Saturday. For the 4th consecutive day Bhubaneswar tops the list of highest day maximum temperature over India.

➡️ Odisha Government issues Unlock Guidelines for March 2021.

➡️ Odisha Government allows Operas/Open Air Theatre shows with ceiling of 2000 Persons

➡️ 56 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334519.

➡️ Odisha stands at second position in the country with over 88% coverage of COVID 19 vaccination of Healthcare Workers

➡️ Odisha Assembly unanimously passes 3 resolutions regarding Jagannath Heritage Corridor project including Mandir Parikrama Yojana.

➡️ Odisha Women’s Football League To Kick-Off In Bhubaneswar From Tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association (OSSTA) opposes revised timings for schools, demands to change class timing from 6.30 am to 11.30 am.

➡️ Sambalpur records highest per cent of new and active cases in Odisha.

➡️ All classes in VSSUT, Burla will be held online from March 1.

India News

➡️ Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia along with government job for kin of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh who laid down in high-altitude area of Batalik sector (Leh) along Line of Control.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 8,623 new COVID 19 cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 3,792 new COVID 19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Union Government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 for a dose which would be available at private hospitals for people above 60 years and people above 45 years with comorbidities.

➡️ Tight security outside the Ambani’s Antila building in Mumbai.

➡️ 70% health workers vaccinated with both doses, informs Health Ministry.

➡️ Supreme Court to stop using WhatsApp to share video conference links with lawyers in view of IT Rules notified by Govt to regulate social media.

➡️ Delhi University awards ‘digital degrees’ to its 1,76,790 students during its 97th annual convocation today. UniversityofDelhi becomes first institution in India to award ‘digital degrees’ to its Students.

➡️ IAF carried out a long-range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations.

World News

➡️ Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to supply 20 million Covaxin doses to Brazil.

➡️ US House passes $1.9 Trillion Covid relief plan.

➡️ UAE reports 3,498 Covid-19 cases, 2,478 recoveries, 16 deaths on Friday.

➡️ Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed who detained over social media posts, dies in jail.

➡️ Over 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria; Zamfara State Governor ordered all boarding schools to close immediately.