Odisha eyes Nominated Seat in Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: As PM Narendra Modi always cares for Odisha and its people and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan fights for the State’s rights, it’s expected that Odisha will get its due when it comes to the vacant nominated seat in Rajya Sabha.

Two Nominated seats in Rajya Sabha fell vacant after Swapan Dasgupta resigned to contest the West Bengal Assembly polls and Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani was given the nod to fill up one of these two vacant seats. However, other seat is still vacant. There are many eminent personalities in Odisha from various fields. One of them could be chosen to replace Late Raghunath Mohapatra.

It would be a proud moment for Odisha if another ‘Son of the Soil’ gets the coveted Nominated seat in Rajya Sabha as only 12 members from various categories such as Literature, Science, Sports, Art, and Social Service, are nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President of India.

Late Raghunath Mohapatra’s term was scheduled to expire on July 13th 2024. But, his unfortunate demise left a void that cannot be filled. However, as a tribute to the Padma Vibushan Sculptor, another eminent personality from Odisha can be nominated to the Upper House.

Buck stops with President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.