By Sagarika Satapathy
Renowned Sculptor & Odisha MP Raghunath Mohapatra dies of Covid
TNI Bureau:   Eminent sculptor & Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra died on Sunday at a hospital in Bhubaneswar due to COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on April 22 after being diagnosed with COVID 19.

Raghunath Mohapatra, a doyen of stone sculpture was awarded Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and He was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2013. He won his first national award at the age of 22.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had spoken to Raghunath Mohapatra’s son  to enquire about his health condition.

