Renowned Sculptor & Odisha MP Raghunath Mohapatra dies of Covid

TNI Bureau: Eminent sculptor & Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra died on Sunday at a hospital in Bhubaneswar due to COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on April 22 after being diagnosed with COVID 19.

Raghunath Mohapatra, a doyen of stone sculpture was awarded Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and He was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2013. He won his first national award at the age of 22.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had spoken to Raghunath Mohapatra’s son to enquire about his health condition.

Hon'ble Governor is anguished to learn about the sad demise of sculptor of international repute & RajyaSabha Member Sri Raghunath Mohapatra and conveyed his sympathy to his family & friends. 'He will be eternally remembered for his exquisite sculptures,'observed Hon'ble Governor. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) May 9, 2021

ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ଖ୍ୟାତି ସମ୍ପନ୍ନ ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ତଥା ସାଂସଦ ରଘୁନାଥ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର କଳା ଓ ଐତିହ୍ୟକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବା ଦିଗରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 9, 2021

Anguished by the passing away of the doyen of stone sculpture, an illustrious son of Odisha and Rajya Sabha MP Padma Vibhushan Shri Raghunath Mohapatra. A man who could infuse life into stones, Raghunath ji was one of the biggest ambassadors of Odisha’s art, culture and history. pic.twitter.com/pyH2LdhCjC — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 9, 2021

Deeply anguished by the passing away of eminent stone sculptor, Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Vibhushan awardee Shri Raghunath Mohapatra. It's a huge loss for Odisha. My deep condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxrmtBP23f — Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) May 9, 2021