TNI Morning News Headlines – June 1, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8735 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 773732, including 89956 active cases and 680932 recovered ones.
➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 1222 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (673) and Balasore (566).
➡️ 37 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Angul, 4 each from Cuttack and Kalahandi. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,791.
➡️ Renowned poet and litterateur Padma Shri Jayant Mohapatra tests positive for Covid-19.
➡️ Renowned football coach from Odisha Nanda Kishore Patnaik (Tutu Sir) succumbs to COVID-19.
➡️ ‘X-Ray on Wheels’ for COVID Patients launched in Cuttack. It will provide provide radiography services to patients at COVID Care Centres and in home isolation by portable X-Ray machines for early detection of infection.
➡️ Odisha makes RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test negative report mandatory for passengers deboarding at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Orissa High Court grants conditional bail to Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in TATA Motors Job Scam case.
India News
➡️ Daily COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 45 Days with 1,27,510 new COVID19 cases, 2,55,287 recoveries and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,81,75,044 including 18,95,520 active cases, 2,59,47,629 cured cases & 3,31,895 deaths.
➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 90.34%.
➡️ Total of 21.58 Crores vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.
➡️ A total of 34,67,92,257 samples tested up to May 31. Of which 19,25,374 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.
➡️ More than 23 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs; more than 1.57 crore doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.
➡️ Justice Arun Mishra likely to be the next Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission.
➡️ 1 crore people, 30 days: Uttar Pradesh to start vaccine drive today.
➡️ Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel today, informs Indian Navy.
➡️ Delhi Govt allows home delivery of liquor through mobile apps or websites.
➡️ Residents claim dogs are eating half-burnt COVID19 bodies at Kedar Ghat, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
➡️ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal files complaint, gets bail.
➡️ Rupee rises 8 paise to 72.54 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex gains 101.91 pts to 52,039.35 in opening session; Nifty inches 24.75 pts higher to 15,607.55.
World News
➡️ China jails blogger for 8 months over remarks on casualties in Galwan clash
➡️ China’s missile industry faces hurdles in recruiting and retaining top talent.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 170.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.54 Million.
➡️ Singapore among first Countries to start Vaccinating 12-18 Year-Olds.
➡️ Covid vaccine: South Korea reports blood clot case after AstraZeneca vaccine.
➡️ WHO to study major reforms, meet again on Pandemic Treaty.
➡️ Joe Biden plans to expand legal immigration.
➡️ France to send more liquid oxygen, oxygen plants and concentrators to India.
Comments are closed.