Morning/Evening Walk, Cycling prohibited during Lockdown

TNI Bureau: As per the Lockdown Guidelines for Odisha, Morning Walk, Evening Walk and Cycling activites are not allowed anywhere in the State.

Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi has clarified that activities such as Morning Walk, Evening Walk and Cycling are completely prohibited during the Lockdown period.

Such activities defeat the main purpose of lockdown with people rushing to the road, which is in violation of the Covid guidelines during the lockdown period, he said.

The Police Commissioner and DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack appealed the people not to be casual and follow the guidelines strictly.

22 flying squads have been formed by the Commissionerate Police to keep a tab on the blackmarketers who have been warned not to indulge in any immoral activities during the pandemic. The squads are also keeping a watch to prevent fleecing of patients by private hospitals.

So far, Rs 2.8 crore have been collected from the violators. While 269 people have been arrested, 8300 vehicles have been seized as on today.