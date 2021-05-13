Panel recommends Vaccination 6 Months after recovery from Covid

TNI Bureau: Amid the acute shortage of vaccines across the country, the Central Government on Thursday has issued an important advisory for those who have recovered from Covid-19. The advisory committee “National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation” (NTAGI), recommended that those people who have recovered from Covid-19 should take vaccine after 6 months.



The committee has also recommended that the gap between the two doses of Covishield which was earlier six to eight weeks should be increased to 12-16 weeks. The recommendation has come after a lot of queries were raised by the people regarding vaccination post covid recovery.



The committee also suggested that pregnant women may take any covid-19 vaccine either Covaxin or Covishield. The lactating woman can also be vaccinated any time after delivery.



• If you have taken Covishield, wait 12-16 weeks for second dose.

• If you have recovered from Covid, wait six months for inoculation.

• If you are pregnant, you can take either of the vaccine.

• If you are lactating mother, you can take jab anytime after delivery.



It is worth noting that at a time when Covid-19 infections are on the rise in the second wave of pandemic across the country, several states in India have run out of vaccines. The states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha even the capital city Delhi, have temporarily suspended their drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. These states have already opted for global tenders to meet their needs.



In the meantime, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have submitted to the centre their production plan for the next four months, informing that they can increase the vaccine production up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August.