Home Delivery of Liqour in Odisha Soon

District Collectors have been empowered to take an appropriate decision on home delivery of liquor.

By Sagar Satapathy
Home Delivery of Liquor in Odisha
TNI Bureau: The Excise Department of Odisha has allowed District Collectors to take a decision on allowing home delivery of liquor by IMFL ‘OFF’/’ON’/C.L/O.S shops as well as by food aggregators during the lockdown period.

The Collectors will take appropriate decision in this regard in their respective districts after taking into consideration the prevailing situation.

The guidelines of Excise Department issued on May 23, 2020 regarding home delivery of IMFL/Beer and guidelines issued on June 29, 2020 regarding home delivery of C.L/O.S liquor will be followed.

All the depots of OSBC Ltd. will operate during this period for wholesale trade between 6 AM to 2 PM.

