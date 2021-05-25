Money Heist Season 5 Teaser drops on Netflix

TNI Bureau: With a heart-thumping teaser, Netflix surprised viewers on Monday by confirming the release dates of Money Heist Season 5 with a heart-thumping teaser. The gang is back with more firepower and anger this time. Nairobi’s sacrifice will not be forgotten.

It’s no more a theft. It’s a fight. And the trailer proves it with several scenes strewn in it. The teaser’s best feature is how it captures the feelings of each gang member in slow motion, each one seeking vengeance over a personal defeat. And it’s all set to the tune of Linkin Park’s “In The End,” not “Bella Ciao,” intensifying the audience’s emotions.

The trailer also contains a lot of action. Within the bank, the army is doing everything possible to guarantee the gang’s surrender. The gang, on the other hand, isn’t going down without a fight. When the members pass through the Bank of Spain, The Professor can be seen from the outside holding the fort.

Netflix has announced that Money Heist Season 5 will be split into two pieces in the teaser. The first instalment will be released on September 3, followed by the second instalment on December 3.