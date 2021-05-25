120 Patients die of Black Fungus in Maharashtra

TNI Bureau: According to the State Health Department, 1,780 patients are being treated for #BlackFungus infection, while 120 others have died from the disease.



Maharashtra’s monthly demand for the medication has increased 100-fold, from 3,000 injections before the pandemic to three lakh injections now. Pharmaceutical firms seem to be unable to meet this surge in demand.



The Centre announced that another 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat mucormycosis, or “black fungus,” have been allocated. A patient will require six vials per day. The government announced last week that there are 8,800 patients, implying that the country needs 52,000 vials a day.



India announced 1,96,427 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,69,48,874 since the pandemic began in December 2019. This is the first time since April 15 that the number of cases has increased by less than two lakh in a single day. The death rate increased by 3,511, bringing it to 3,07,231. There were 25,86,782 active cases throughout the world.



According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has affected over 16.71 crore people worldwide and killed over 34.69 lakh people since the pandemic began in December 2019.