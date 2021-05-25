Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM reviews preparedness

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements regarding cyclone preparedness this evening with Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner through virtual platform linking the state control room and cyclone dash board.

The Chief Minister said every life is precious thus all possible steps should be taken to protect life and again sought the cooperation of people in evacuation .

He also directed the administration to monitor the situation regularly.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra briefed the CM about steps taken by the administration regarding evacuation.

SRC PK Jena made a presentation regarding the position of cyclone. He said latest data suggest that cyclone will make a landfall between Bahanaga and Basudevpur.

He also briefed on arrangements made for drinking water, special arrangements at covid hospitals, oxygen buffer, power supply communication network and other arrangements and said that evacuation is going on in full swing.

Over 2.5 lakh have already been evacuated. All will be evacuated from vulnerable places by tonight, he added.

He assured the CM about full preparedness. All are ready to face the cyclone with the rescue and restoration plan.