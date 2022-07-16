Message from Naveen Patnaik to BJD MPs

Insight Bureau: Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Odisha CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik has listed various issues before his MPs to be highlighted in the Parliament.

While asking the MPs to extend full support to ‘Daughter of Odidha’ Smt. Draupadi Murmu in July 18 Presidential Polls, Naveen asked them to focus on neglected sectors – Railways, Banking, Tele Density, Payment of Coal royalty and clean energy cess and the construction of Coastal Highway.

The issues of parboiled rice, Sanction of 1.84 lakh PMAY (G) houses, Exemption of DMF trust from the purview of Income Tax, Constitution of Odisha Legislative Council, Special Category Status for Odisha, Inclusion of ‘Ho’ language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution & 33% reservation for Women in Parliament & Assembly will be taken up by BJD MPs.

Naveen has sought to send a clear message to his MPs as well as the public – he means business and Odisha’s interest comes first.