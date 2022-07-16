100-Word Edit: Jagdeep Dhankhar as VP; BJP sets Focus on Rajasthan

By Sagar Satapathy
Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice President
By choosing West Bengal Governor & Veteran leader from Rajasthan Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA’s Candidate for the post of Vice President, the BJP has set its focus on Rajasthan, which is going to the polls in 2023.

Modi & Co. want to end Congress rule in Rajasthan & divide the ruling party with this ‘Son of the Soil’ card. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s elevation is a step forward towards that target.

Selection of Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Nationalist from a humble background, may have a good impact on Rajasthan voters. At the same time, Modi sent a clear message – No Minority Appeasement.

