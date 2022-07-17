Morning News Insight – July 17, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 872 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 123 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 282 and Cuttack 96 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 5696.

🔸 Orange warning issued for nine districts – include Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangi r, Boudh, Sonpur, Bargarh, Ganjam, Khordha and Puri for next 24 hours.

🔸 Several houses damaged in a major landslide incident at Jangiditul village under Badakalakote panchayat of Gajapati district.

🔸 Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar; petrol price has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today.

🔸 In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.92 per liter, while diesel is Rs 100.30 per liter.

🔸 India records 20,528 new cases & 49 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload rises to 1,43,449.

🔸 A total of 199.98 Cr vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive in India.

🔸 NEET UG 2022 today; around 18 lakh students to appear for the medical entrance exam.

🔸 Government to hold all party meeting today ahead of Monsoon Session.

🔸 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Manipur.

🔸 Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide.

🔸 Pramod Bhagat reaches final of 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2022.

🔸 Chennai’s Napier bridge is painted like a chessboard ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad which will begin on July 28 in Mamallapuram.

🔸 IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi Airport after glitch. This is the 2nd Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.