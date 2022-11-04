Meet Isudan Gadhvi – AAP’s CM Face in Gujarat

TNI Bureau: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Aravind Kejriwal, earlier in the day declared Isudan Gadhvi as AAP’s Chief Ministerial face for the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections. Isudan Gadhvi who belongs to the politically influential OBC category in Gujarat, is also the party’s national joint general secretary.

“I thank the Aam Aadmi Party’s trust in me and assigning such a significant duty to a common man like me, as well as Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Gujarat in particular. After praising Kejriwal for the news, Gadvi stated, “I pledge that as a servant of the people, I would always work in the public interest.

He was born in the Gujarat’s Dwarka district’s Pipalya village, which is close to Khambaliya. Isudan Gadhvi has a background in agriculture. He completed his undergraduate studies in Jamnagar before moving to Ahmedabad to begin his career in the broadcast journalism industry.

Gadhvi was indeed a host for the Yojna special programme on Doordarshan. Isudan Gadhvi exposed a 150 crore deforestation scam in Gujarat’s Dang district during his career as a journalist, which compelled the state government to take action against the perpetrators.

Isudan Gadhvi was appointed as a news channel’s youngest editor in Gujarat in 2015. One of the most well-liked shows at the time, “Mahamanthan,” was hosted by him.

Isudan Gadhvi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in June 2021 after Gopal Italia approached her (AAP state president). Gadhvi, a member of Gujarat’s OBC community, joined the party formally in Arvind Kejriwal’s presence in Ahmedabad.

Controversies after joining the AAP:

Following a paper leak event in Gujarat in December 2021, AAP protesters broke into the BJP headquarters in Kamalam. Isudan Gadhvi was charged by the BJP of acting inappropriately toward ladies and rushing into the party headquarters while intoxicated. The police claim that a very small amount of alcohol was discovered while conducting the inquiry.

Isudan will probably run in the elections from his hometown of Khambaliya. The Gujarat assembly election schedule was released by the Election Commission on Thursday. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will take place in two stages, on December 1 and December 5. Voter counts will be tabulated on December 8.