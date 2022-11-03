Gujarat Poll Dates announced; Check Details

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced schedule for the much awaited Gujarat Assembly polls.

🔵 While elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the counting of votes for all 182 assembly seats will take place on December 8, informed the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

🔵 Voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 while voting for 93 seats will take place on December 5.

🔵 Filing of nominations will begin on November 5 and end on November 14 in first phase. Similarly, nominations will begin on November 10 and end on November 17 in second phase.

🔵 Withdrawal of candidature allowed till November 17 for first phase and till November 21 for secondnd phase.

🔵 A total of 51,782 polling stations will be set up across Gujarat including more than 34,000 in rural areas.

🔵 There are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote this year.

🔵 The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

