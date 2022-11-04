Punjab Shocker: Hindutva Leader shot dead in Police Presence

TNI Bureau: A Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab on Friday, sending shock waves across the northern state. Sudhir Suri, a Hindu right-wing leader, was gunned down by unidentified men. The incident took place in Amritsar, Punjab.

Shots were fired at Suri when he and some other leaders were protesting outside a temple. The politician was attacked outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road — one of the city’s busiest places.

Suri sustained fatal injuries in the attack. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

The Amritsar Police Commissioner said the accused in the attack has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

Suri is reported to be a right-wing Hindu leader whose outfit was using the name of Shiv Sena.

Suri was holding a protest outside the temple after broken idols were reportedly found in garbage there. Some reports said he was holding a protest against the dumping of garbage outside the temple while others claimed that he had some dispute with the temple management. One report said Suri and his associates had earlier entered into an argument with members of the temple management.

Also, as of now, there are contradictory details with regard to who was or were the perpetrators behind the attack.