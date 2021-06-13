List of 5 Most Awaited Web Series on OTT Platforms

TNI Bureau: Online platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Hotstar have given us a wide range of the most exciting and interesting shows to watch over the years including some of the best Indian shows as well. The current generation is hooked to these web series more than anything. Gone are the days of television serials. Now one can watch a web series anywhere at any time. So keeping that in mind here is a list of 5 super hit web series that are keeping the Indian audience at the edge of their seats.

1. THE FAMILY MAN

Release date: June 4th, 2021

This story revolves around the life of a secret intelligence officer Srikant Tiwary, played by Manjoy Bjapayee, whose duty is to protect the country from criminals but is also responsible to save his family from danger. Season 2 features famous South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni in a pivotal role. This series is filled with family moments and some thrilling action. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

2. RUDRA: THE EDGE OF DARKNESS

Release date: June 11th, 2021

It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar after the release. Rudra is based on a murder mystery in housing society Sunflower. With his constant involvement in the case, a resident of the same society, Sonu has become a prime suspect. This show will have Ajay Devgn and Illiana D’cruz as protagonists.

3. HUSH HUSH

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Release date: not announced yet

This Indian webs series due to be released on Amazon Prime is an all-women show portraying some of the finest and strong female leads who tell their own stories. This power-packed web series is a one-of-a-kind shows to be produced as it contains an all-female cast and crew. It has Juhi Chawla, Soha Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, and other popular actresses. It has been directed by Kopal Nathani.

4. LITTLE THINGS SEASON 4

Release date: not announced yet

This is one of the most realistic and feel-good romantic comedies in the Indian context. Initially released on YouTube, now all 3 seasons are available on Netflix including the upcoming season 4. Little Things simply shows the day-to-day happenings and problems in the lives of Dhruv and Kavya, a couple who are in a live-in relationship. There will be 8 episodes in the new season.

5. AARYA SEASON 2

Release date: not announced yet

This is a crime drama streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Starring Sushmita Sen in its lead role, Aarya is about a woman who is willing to go to any extent to take revenge on the murder of her husband, even if that means joining a mafia gang. It beautifully portrays the sacrifices and bravery of women.