Raja 2021: ‘Pitha on Wheels’ launched in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: On the occasion of ‘Raja Festival’, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has launched the ‘Pitha on Wheel’ service in Bhubaneswar as well as Sambalpur that will begin from June 14 and continue till June 16.

The Odia ‘Raja’ delicacies such as ‘poda pitha’, ‘manda’, ‘kakara’, ‘arisha’, ‘chakuli’ and ‘chandrakala’ would be available from 7 AM to 11 AM at select places. In Bhubaneswar, the ‘Pitha On Wheels’ will be staioned at Master Canteen Square, Khandagiri, CRP Square, Patia, Chandrasekharpur and Rupali Square.

Special counters will be opened at Cuttack and Rourkela from 7 AM to 11 AM on June 14-16.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

For any information, one can call on 9078885516/0674-2432515.