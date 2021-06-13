Raja 2021: ‘Pitha on Wheels’ launched in Bhubaneswar
Pitha on Wheels will be available from 7 AM to 11 AM on June 14-16, 2021.
TNI Bureau: On the occasion of ‘Raja Festival’, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has launched the ‘Pitha on Wheel’ service in Bhubaneswar as well as Sambalpur that will begin from June 14 and continue till June 16.
The Odia ‘Raja’ delicacies such as ‘poda pitha’, ‘manda’, ‘kakara’, ‘arisha’, ‘chakuli’ and ‘chandrakala’ would be available from 7 AM to 11 AM at select places. In Bhubaneswar, the ‘Pitha On Wheels’ will be staioned at Master Canteen Square, Khandagiri, CRP Square, Patia, Chandrasekharpur and Rupali Square.
Special counters will be opened at Cuttack and Rourkela from 7 AM to 11 AM on June 14-16.
For any information, one can call on 9078885516/0674-2432515.
'Pitha On Wheels' in Bhubaneswar & Sambalpur on the occasion of #Raja Festival (June 14-16). Special Counters in Cuttack and Rourkela.
At Bhubaneswar – Master Canteen, Khandagiri, CRP Square, Patia, Chandrasekharpur, Rupali Square. Timing: 7 AM – 11 AM. #TNI #Insight #Odisha pic.twitter.com/ya718K1AoI
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) June 13, 2021
Comments are closed.