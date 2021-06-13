TNI Evening News Headlines – June 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 509 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 90 Quarantine cases and 419 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 7733 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 796799.

➡️ Baripada residents & Jagannath Temple servitors urge Odisha Government to allow Ratha Jatra sans devotees.

➡️ Odisha SRC cautions district administrations to be prepared for possible landslides in hilly areas and waterlogging at low-lying areas due to low-pressure induced heavy rain predicted by the IMD.

➡️ Artists in Raghurajpur, Puri paint the outer walls of their houses to give a complete makeover to the village.

➡️ South-west Monsoon covers entire Odisha today.

➡️ States/UTs to get over 4 Lakh Covid Vaccine doses in next 3 Days.

India News

➡️ Uttar Pradesh to start special vaccination booths to inoculate street vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers, bus drivers, e-rickshaw & rickshaw drivers daily from June 14.

➡️ Delhi Unlock 3.0: People hail reopening of shops, restaurants as COVID cases see steady decline.

➡️ Mizoram man Ziona Chana with 38 wives, 89 Children, 33 Grandchildren passes away at 76.

➡️ There’s been no cyber breach into email system of GoI maintained by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

➡️ Oxygen Expresses cross the milestone of 30000 MT of LMO delivery in service to the Nation.

➡️ West Bengal: Chinese Intruder who has been arrested smuggled 1,300 Indian SIMs to China.

➡️ Karnataka Police busts Rs 290 Crore scam with suspected links to Chinese ‘Hawala’ Operators.

➡️ RBI decides to increase ATM cash withdrawal charges; Bank customers will have to pay Rs 21 per transaction, instead of Rs 20, with effect from January 1, 2022.

➡️ YouTube Music introduces ‘Replay Mix’ feature for most played songs.

➡️ ENGvNZ: New Zealand win 2nd Test, clinch series in England after 22 Years.

World News

➡️ G-7 leaders discuss Wuhan lab leak theory behind Covid-19 pandemic; plan to stop new pandemics.

➡️ G7 nations calls on China to respect human rights in the Xinjiang region and a higher degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, a former British colony

➡️ Israel Parliament set to vote on anti-Benjamin Netanyahu Government.

➡️ Covid-19: Abu Dhabi expands green list which will allow more people to be exempted from mandatory quarantine; UK, India not added.

➡️ Gas Pipe Explosion Kills 12, Injures 138 In Chinese City: Report.

➡️ G7 Nations pledge over 1 bn Covid vaccine doses to poor nations: UK PM Johnson.

➡️ Russia tests Covid vaccine as nasal spray for children; to be ready by mid-September.

➡️ Saudi Arabia To Allow 60,000 Vaccinated Residents To Perform Hajj.