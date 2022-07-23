KiiT-IS Scores 100% Results in CBSE Class XII Exam

Insight Bureau: The KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) has posted a hundred percent result in the CBSE XII Board exams, which were declared on Friday. All the students scored first division marks.

Bishakha Rout stood first in School securing 99.4% in the Humanities stream, while Roneet Patro secured the pole position in the Commerce stream with 99.2%. Both become regional toppers. Pratham Prateek Mohanty topped the Science stream with 99%.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Deevyanshu Malu, who topped in Odisha in the recently held JEE-Main 2022 exam, has scored a perfect 100 in all three subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

KIIT-IS, a constituent unit of the KIIT Group of institutions has consistently excelled in academics and co-curricular activities and has sustained its academic excellence since its inception about 16 years ago.

Congratulating all students for their success, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, it has been possible only because of proper care and modern teaching methodology. He thanked Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar, and other staff for their effort towards this success.