Rare 32 kg Telia Fish worth Rs 3 lakh caught in Odisha

Insight Bureau: In a rare incident, a huge fish was caught by fishermen in the Chandinipal jetty on Dhamra River in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday.

The fish weighted 32 kg while it’s cost is said to be worth around R s 3 lakh.

As per reports, on Friday fishermen spread net where a huge fish was caught along with other fishes. Later, they brought the fish to the shore.

Experts have said that it is a Telia fish.

After the news about the big catch spread, large number of people flocked to the spot to witness the rare fish.

It has been learnt that later the fish was auctioned in the market and a company from Kolkata bought it at a price of Rs 3.10 lakh. The fishermen community in Chandbali area are very happy after catching the fish.