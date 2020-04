Indian States with 300+ COVID-19 +VE Cases – April 16

TNI Bureau: As per the data collected from the States, the number of positive cases in India has gone up to 13,425 while COVID-19 death toll has risen to 444. Official word for Union Health Ministry is awaited.

9 States continue to report more than 500 Coronavirus positive cases so far. 5 States have recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

Number of positive cases in Maharashtra has topped 3,000. Mumbai remains the COVID-19 Hotbed of the country. Dharavi Slum reported 26 new cases, taking the number to 86. 9 died in Dharavi so far. 23 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for Coronavirus.

👉 Maharashtra: 286 new cases; Total Cases – 2,709. 7 new deaths; Death Toll – 194.

(107 new cases in Mumbai; Total Cases – 2,043. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 116)

👉 Delhi: 62 new cases; Total Cases – 1,640. 5 new deaths; Death Toll – 37.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 25 new cases; Total Cases – 1,267. 1 new death; Death Toll – 15.

👉 Rajasthan: 55 new cases; Total Cases – 1,131. Death Toll – 11.

👉 Telangana: 50 new cases; Total Cases – 700. Death Toll – 18.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: 226 new cases;Total Cases – 1,164. Death Toll – 53.

👉 Gujarat: 163 new cases; Total Cases – 929. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 36.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 70 new cases; Total Cases – 805. 1 new death; Death Toll – 12.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: 9 new cases; Total Cases – 534. Death Toll – 14.

👉 Kerala: 7 new cases; Total Cases – 394. Death Toll – 2.

👉 Jammu & Kashmir: 14 new cases; Total Cases – 314. Death Toll – 4.

👉 Karnataka: 36 new cases; Total Cases – 315. 1 new death; Death Toll – 13.