Help Tapu Mishra in her battle against Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Ollywood Playback Singer Tapu Mishra is said to be very critical. She may be shifted to Kolkata for further treatment.

Tapu had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was under home isolation. After her health condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Sparsh Hospital.

Later, she was shifted to SUM Ultimate as her condition did not improve.

It is to be noted here that her father had died on May 10 this year.

According to the singer’s family member, her oxygen level is coming down and her condition is getting worsened every passing day.

Tapu Mishra is known for her melodious voice and has won many awards.

Prayers poured in from the Odia film fraternity and her fans for speedy recovery of the singer.

People can send financial support to the following account to support Tapu Mishra for her treatment:

PhonePe/Google Pay-9937719118

Name: DHRUTIDIPA MISHRA

Account no-921010020302491

IIFC-UTIB0000024

MICR-751211002

BANK NAME-AXIS BANK

UPI [email protected]