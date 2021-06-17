Know the CBSE Class 10th, 12th evaluation criteria

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has submitted the Class 12 evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks to students for Class 12 Examinations 2021 in Supreme Court.

The CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will release Class 12 results by 31 July.

Know the criteria:

➡️ As per the evaluation criteria, Class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 and Class 12 (40% weightage).

➡️ Marks obtained in unit, term and practical examinations in Class 12 will be taken into account to assess the performance of students.

➡️ For classes 10 and 11, marks in the best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered.

➡️ The result committee will in each of the schools will rule out advantages to students in some schools, which traditionally give high marks to students.

On the last hearing of Advocate Mamata Sharma’s plea, Supreme Court had granted two weeks time to the CBSE and the ICSE to decide the objective criteria for alternate mode of assessment for Class 12 students following the cancellation of Board Exams due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the Class 12 examinations results by July 20. However, the evaluation of the performance of students will be done on the internal marks for Classes 11 and 12.