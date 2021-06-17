Odisha CM announces special Covid package worth Rs 1690.46 crore

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced Covid assistance worth Rs 1690.46 crore for people belonging to the economically and socially backward class of the State.

The aid will benefit landless farmers, construction workers, people living below poverty line, primitive groups and NREGA workers who have been badly affected by the Covid pandemic.

Covid Package includes:

➡️ Special covid assistance to Landless Farmers – Rs178.911 Crore

➡️ Kalia Instalment to Landless Farmers Rs 207.072 Crore

➡️ Mukta – Rs 260 Crore

➡️ MGNREGS – Rs 300 Crore

➡️ SFSS – Rs 92.86 Crore

➡️ Assistance to PVTG – Rs 33.10 Crore

➡️ Pre-matric Scholarship – Rs 252.35 Crore

➡️ Construction Workers – Rs 360 Crore

➡️ Banishreee Scholarship – Rs 3.72 Crore

➡️ Fooding Charge – Rs 2.41 Crore

➡️ For Non Residential Students – Rs 3.8 lakh

Under the special package:

➡️ Landless farmers under KALIA scheme will get additional assistance of Rs 1,000.

➡️ Family belonging to the primitive groups will also get Rs 5000.

➡️ Labourers will be paid additional Rs 50 daily wage under MGNREGA

➡️ Registered construction workers will get assistance of Rs 1500 each.

➡️ 5-kg free rice for each beneficiary under state food security scheme from July till November