Gajendra Chauhan to play PM Modi in ‘Ek Aur Naren’

TNI Bureau: The Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan to portray Narendra Modi in a film titled ‘Ek Aur Naren’.

Ek Aur Naren is being directed by Bengali filmmaker Milan Bhowmik. The film is based on the true incidents during the tenure of Narendra Modi.

Gajendra Chauhan took to Twitter and shared a picture from the muhurat that held in kolkata on Twitter where he is dressed up as PM Modi.

