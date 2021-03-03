TNI Evening News Headlines – March 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha records 64 Covid-19 recoveries today including 12 from Sambalpur and 11 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 334767.

➡️ India Skills Report 2021: Odisha is among top three States in the country that supply maximum employable talents in 2021.

➡️ Forest & Environment ACS Mona Sharma informs that the blaze at Similipal wildfire has been brought under control.

➡️ Sambalpur District Administration withdraws containment order for Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT).

➡️ Anjana Mishra identifies prime accused during TI parade.

➡️ Tensions at a Fuel Station in Baramunda in Bhubaneswar after some locals allege supply of adulterated fuel.

➡️ Odisha Government seeks legal opinion from former Judge, Supreme Court of India Justice AK Pattanaik on Kotia issue.

➡️ The man, who was held captive by miscreants in Kolkata for Rs 8 lakh ransom, rescued by a joint team of Soro Police and cops of West Bengal.

➡️ Odisha Government cancels MoU with Vedanta for setting up 500 Bedded Teaching Hospital in Kalahandi.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art World Wildlife Day.

India News

➡️ Indian Railways allow operation of retiring room at stations subject to fulfilment of Covid protocols issued by the Government.

➡️ India’s indigenously developed COVAXIN shows 81% interim efficacy in Phase 3 trial: ICMR.

➡️ NGT issues slew of directions to States/UTs over Illegal sand mining.

➡️ UGC-NET 2021: Last date for application submission extended.

➡️ India Skills Report 2021: India Skills Report 2021 shows that 46.8% of women are employable in India compared to 45.9% men.

➡️ Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Pulwama forests in J&K.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces to rename Khandwa Medical College after late Lok Sabha MP Nandkumar Singh.

➡️ Uttarakhand Government declares all urban local bodies under Haridwar district as ‘slaughterhouse free’ areas.

➡️ Assam Government orders to promote student of Class 1st to Class 9th without examinations.

➡️ West Bengal: Three TMC Councillors from Asansol and Bidhannagar Mayor-in-council Debasish Jana join BJP today.

➡️ Kerala reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and 4,031 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Income Tax raids underway at properties of Tapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai.

➡️ Gajendra Chauhan to play PM Modi in ‘Ek Aur Naren’.

➡️ Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeats compatriot Sameer Verma in the first round of the ongoing Swiss Open.

World News

➡️ Pakistan likely to import cotton from India.

➡️ 10 killed as Myanmar security forces opened fire at pro-democracy protesters.