TNI Evening News Headlines – March 3, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha records 64 Covid-19 recoveries today including 12 from Sambalpur and 11 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 334767.
➡️ India Skills Report 2021: Odisha is among top three States in the country that supply maximum employable talents in 2021.
➡️ Forest & Environment ACS Mona Sharma informs that the blaze at Similipal wildfire has been brought under control.
➡️ Sambalpur District Administration withdraws containment order for Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT).
➡️ Anjana Mishra identifies prime accused during TI parade.
➡️ Tensions at a Fuel Station in Baramunda in Bhubaneswar after some locals allege supply of adulterated fuel.
➡️ Odisha Government seeks legal opinion from former Judge, Supreme Court of India Justice AK Pattanaik on Kotia issue.
➡️ The man, who was held captive by miscreants in Kolkata for Rs 8 lakh ransom, rescued by a joint team of Soro Police and cops of West Bengal.
➡️ Odisha Government cancels MoU with Vedanta for setting up 500 Bedded Teaching Hospital in Kalahandi.
➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art World Wildlife Day.
India News
➡️ Indian Railways allow operation of retiring room at stations subject to fulfilment of Covid protocols issued by the Government.
➡️ India’s indigenously developed COVAXIN shows 81% interim efficacy in Phase 3 trial: ICMR.
➡️ NGT issues slew of directions to States/UTs over Illegal sand mining.
➡️ UGC-NET 2021: Last date for application submission extended.
➡️ India Skills Report 2021: India Skills Report 2021 shows that 46.8% of women are employable in India compared to 45.9% men.
➡️ Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Pulwama forests in J&K.
➡️ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces to rename Khandwa Medical College after late Lok Sabha MP Nandkumar Singh.
➡️ Uttarakhand Government declares all urban local bodies under Haridwar district as ‘slaughterhouse free’ areas.
➡️ Assam Government orders to promote student of Class 1st to Class 9th without examinations.
➡️ West Bengal: Three TMC Councillors from Asansol and Bidhannagar Mayor-in-council Debasish Jana join BJP today.
➡️ Kerala reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and 4,031 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Income Tax raids underway at properties of Tapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai.
➡️ Gajendra Chauhan to play PM Modi in ‘Ek Aur Naren’.
➡️ Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeats compatriot Sameer Verma in the first round of the ongoing Swiss Open.
World News
➡️ Pakistan likely to import cotton from India.
➡️ 10 killed as Myanmar security forces opened fire at pro-democracy protesters.
