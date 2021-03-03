TNI Morning News Headlines – March 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha students to get cash Rs 30,000 instead of laptop with effect from the financial year 2020-21.

➡️ Forest fire rages in Similipal; Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar directs officials to take immediate action.

➡️ Odisha’s first and India’s second rock garden over 6 acres of land at Ambapua in Berhampur to be ready soon.

➡️ Bhuaneswar Municipal Corporation gets go ahead to carry out bio-mining activities at Bhuasuni in Khordha district.

➡️ Three killed after a speeding Truck hits two Motorbikes in Bareipali area of Sambalpur district.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Hostels for ST-SC Students. Rs 101 cr Post Matric Scholarship disbursed to 50,000 students.

➡️ Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath & siblings to be held today in Puri; No darshan at Srimandir between 4 pm and 8 pm.

India News

➡️ India reports 14,989 new COVID-19 cases, 13,123 discharges and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,11,39,516 including 1,70,126 active cases, 1,08,12,044 cured cases & 1,57,346 deaths. Till now 1,56,20,749 Vaccinated.

➡️ A total of 21,68,58,774 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 28th February. Of these, 6,27,668 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to address session on education, skill development for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ today.

➡️ Karnataka Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi caught in sex scandal, police file case.

➡️ Delhi MCD Election Results 2021: Counting of votes begins in 5 Wards. AAP leads in four wards, Congress one.

➡️ BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son shot at in Lucknow, probe underway.

➡️ Sensex gains 381 points, currently at 50,678; Nifty at 15,039.

World News

➡️ Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in S. Korea.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 114.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.54 million.

➡️ UK to receive 10 million AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine doses made by the Serum Institute of India.

➡️ Neera Tanden withdraws nomination as White House budget chief after backlash over old tweets.

➡️ UNGA will consider tomorrow draft resolution on “International Year of Millets 2023” initiated by India with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia & Senegal.

➡️ Jamal Khashoggi murder: US lawmaker IIhan Omar unveils bill to sanction Saudi’s Crown Prince Salman for Khashoggi’s murder.