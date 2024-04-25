Amit Shah to hit Elections 2024 campaign trail in Odisha today 

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavyweight and union Home Minister Amit Shah will hit the Elections 2024 campaign trail in Odisha today by addressing a public rally at Rameswar Stadium in Sonepur.

As per his schedule, Shah will land at Jharsuguda Airport at 3 PM and then proceed to the meeting venue in Sonepur to campaign for party candidates.

Apart from the party, the local administration has made elaborate arrangements including security for the smooth and successful visit of the Union Minister.

Thousands of party workers from different districts like Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir will take part in the meeting, informed Parmod Mohapatra, BJP’s Sonepur district president.

After completing his meeting in Sonepur, Shah will land in Bhubaneswar in the evening and will have a meeting with the senior party leaders to discuss the election strategies for the upcoming election in Odisha.

He is slated to have a night halt in Bhubaneswar and fly back to New Delhi tomorrow morning.