Early Trends: TMC set to retain West Bengal

TNI Bureau: As per the early trends received so far, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is ahead of BJP in West Bengal and may retain power. The BJP which gave a tough fight to TMC, gained huge, but may not be able to come to power.

While Mamata Banerjee is trailing to her friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta are trailing.

As per the trends, TMC is ahead in 187 seats while BJP is leading in 98 seats. The Left and Congress have been decimated with BJP capturing their bastions. Majority mark remains 147 in the 292-member House as elections are withheld in two seats.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In Assam, BJP and its partners are leading towards a very comfortable majority. Congress failed to make any big impact here.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK+ is way ahead of AIADMK. It’s a clean sweep for DMK which is returning to power after a long time.

In Kerala, the LDF is all set to retain power despite a good fight by UDF. In Puducherry, AIADMK+BJP is coming to power.