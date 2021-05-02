Odisha Corona Updates – May 2, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 8015 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 462622, including 69453 active cases and 391048 recovered ones.

Of the 10413 new cases, 4568 have been reported from quarantine centres while 3447 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the single day spike of 1275 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (735), Angul (525), Cuttack (482), Sambalpur (441), Bargarh (390) and Jharsuguda (386).

4 from Rayagada, 2 from Kendujhar, 1 each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghapur, Khordha and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,068.

Odisha Corona Updates:

Khordha – 1275, Sundargarh – 735, Angul: 525, Cuttack: 482, Sambalpur: 441, Bargarh: 390, Jharsuguda: 386, Nabarangpur: 320, Puri: 306, Nuapada: 264, Sonepur: 207, Mayurbhanj: 199, Balangir: 198, Jajpur: 194, Nayagarh: 187, Kalahandi: 174, Ganjam: 169, Rayagada: 154, Jagatsinghpur: 149, Bhadrak: 145, Koraput: 127, Gajapati: 120, Boudh: 103, Deogarh: 101, Balasore: 100, Dhenkanal: 86, Keonjhar: 75, Kendrapada: 70 and Kandhamal: 61.

➡️ State Pool: 236

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 10180678

➡️ New recovery: 5014

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 462622 (Active Cases: 69453, Recovered: 391048, COVID Deaths: 2,068)

➡️ Samples Tested: 47,462