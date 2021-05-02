Odisha Lockdown from May 5; Know What’s Allowed

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government intensified its drive against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, as it announced 14-day lockdown across the State from May 5 till 5 am of May 19.

However, essential services such as grocery/vegetable/milk shops will remain open from 6 AM to 12 noon. People can walk 500 meters between 6am and 12 noon to buy vegetables

Unnecessary vehicular movement will be restricted. Offices and Commercial Establishments will be closed during the lockdown period.

There shall be complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Friday till 5 am of Monday.

The Lockdown & Shutdown shall not be applicable to the election related works such as movement od election related personnel from their place of residence to place of training, disbursal, polling station and back, movement of electorial materials, movement of magistration, candidates, personnel including polling and counting agent and voters on the date of poll, counting of votes in respect of Pipili-by election.

The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of persons. Movement of goods shall not be affected by the lockdown.

Vaccination shall continue in places as notified by the Health & Family Welfare Department.

During this lockdown, all educational institutions, cinema halls, malls shall remain closed and buses for public transport restricted with following exemptions:

• Grocery/Vegetable/Milk/Meat/Egg Shops will remain open from 6 AM to 12 noon on week days.

• Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc will be allowed during the lockdown.

• Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities will be allowed.

• State Government officials on emergency duty

• Print and electronic media establishments can continue operating during lockdown period

• District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emergency duty

• All medical establishments including Govt. and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including Doctors & Paramedics

• Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff

• Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded

• All industrial units, factories and construction activities, IT/ITeS units with minimum staff

• Marriages and Funerals, with permission of local authority

• Newspaper Delivery will be allowed between 5am to 8 am