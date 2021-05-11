DRDO to set up 7 Oxygen Plants in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
DRDO to set up 7 Oxygen Plants in Odisha
TNI Bureau: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will build seven oxygen plants in Odisha while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will look after the civil and electrical works of the plants.

The plants are to be set up in Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Koraput and Nayagarh each with oxygen generating capacity of 1000 litres per minute (LPM) to ensure smooth availability of medical oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DRDO’s move is a part of its massive oxygen unit establishment drive across the country under which it will set up as many as 500 Medical Oxygen Plants in the country within three months under PM CARES Fund.

