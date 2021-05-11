Odisha Govt to set up RT-PCR Covid Testing Labs in 16 Districts

Odisha Govt to set up RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facilities at 16 Dist headquarters

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Govt to set up RT-PCR Covid Testing Labs in 16 Districts
174

TNI Bureau:  In order to ramp up the coronavirus testing in the State and made it available in district level, Odisha Government to set up RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facilities at 16 district headquarters to ensure smooth availability of health facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facilities will be set up in Bhadrak, Boudh, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, Khordha, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

Related Posts

DRDO to set up 7 Oxygen Plants in Odisha

Covid-19 Virus airborne: US CDC

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CM Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the facilities. One Microbiologist & 3 Technicians will be engaged in each RT-PCR lab.

The approximate unit cost for establishment of RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facility with Biosafety Cabinet Class II A2 and Biosefety Level 2+(BSL2+) is around Rs. 120 Lakhs.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.