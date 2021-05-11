Odisha Govt to set up RT-PCR Covid Testing Labs in 16 Districts

TNI Bureau: In order to ramp up the coronavirus testing in the State and made it available in district level, Odisha Government to set up RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facilities at 16 district headquarters to ensure smooth availability of health facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facilities will be set up in Bhadrak, Boudh, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, Khordha, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CM Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the facilities. One Microbiologist & 3 Technicians will be engaged in each RT-PCR lab.

The approximate unit cost for establishment of RTPCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facility with Biosafety Cabinet Class II A2 and Biosefety Level 2+(BSL2+) is around Rs. 120 Lakhs.