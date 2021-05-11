Young Journalist Sabnam Sirin succumbs to Covid 19

TNI Bureau: Odisha lost another young Journalist to Covid-19. Sabnam Sirin, who was working with Radio 90.4, Voice of SOA Community died due to Covid-19 complications. She was below 40.

Sabnam and her husband were infected with Covid-19. Her husband is currently being treated at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Sabnam left behind her husband and a teen daughter. Her father late Sheikh Mohammed Shoaib was associated with Khadi and Gramodyog Board for long.

After completing her MSc in Micro Biology and then journalism, Sabnam was associated with Kanak News, STV Samachar, Paryabekhyak Odia Daily, News7.

She also shot into fame with her presentations at DD Odia News, Bhubaneswar. Sabnam was also known for social work and contributed a lot to social reforms. She conducted several programmes in the slum areas.

While expressing deep condolences over his death and recalling his association with her, Chairman & Founder of Centre for Policy, Governance and Advocacy (CPGA), Tejeswar Parida has urged CM Naveen Patnaik and the Odisha Government to offer some assistance to the family that would help Sabnam’s teen daughter.

At least 18 journalists have succumbed to Covid during the second wave of Coronavirus.



