Dharmendra, Lalitendu at Bhitarkanika National Park

TNI Bureau: Union P&NG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Brahmagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra visited the Bhitarkanika National Park and also spent a night at the Eco Retreat.

Senior BJP leader Golak Mohapatra and Odisha Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev accompanied him.

Overwhelmed with the scenic beauty of Bhitarkanika National Park, Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted the images with the caption, “Dense mangrove forests, exciting trekking trails, birds chirping in colonies, creeks and canals teeming with wildlife—Bhitarkanika National Park spoils you for choices. An off-the-beaten track, a visit to Bhitarkanika is a must during this time of the year”.

“The second largest mangrove ecosystem in the country, Bhitarkanika is often referred as ‘Mini Amazon’ in India. Home to saltwater crocodiles, the park also is the only habitat of the rare and endangered albino estuarine crocodiles,” he added.

“Enjoyed a boat safari—one of the best ways to explore the treasures of Bhitarkanika. The spellbinding charm of this paradise in Odisha will leave a lasting impression on every kind of travel enthusiast,” tweeted Dharmendra while hailing the beauty of Bhitarkanika Sanctuary.