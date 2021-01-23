Dharmendra vows to develop Veer Surendra Sai’s Village

TNI Bureau: Union P&NG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Khinda village in Sambalpur District – birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai and paid tributes to the immortal soul. Surendra Sai had laid down his live while fighting the British East India Company during Sepoy Mutiny.

Dharmendra also met the heirs of Veer Surendra Sai and sought blessings from the elders. Lauding valiant efforts of Veer Surendra Sai, he vowed to develop his birthplace Khinda as a Model Village.

“We will make efforts to build a Temple of Veer Surendra Sai’s fight, sacrifice and inspiration, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

“We will solve all the basic problems of Khinda, including education, health, employment and communication to develop it as a Model Village. That would be a fitting tribute on the Birth Anniversary of Veer Surendra Sai,” he said.