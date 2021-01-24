TNI Evening News Headlines – January 24, 2021

Odisha News

👉 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Bhitarkanika National Park for crocodiles, in the state of Odisha.

👉 Mood of the Nation poll: Naveen adjudged best performing CM at state-level.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik adjudged as the best performing CM at state-level in India Today’s Mood of the Nation January 2021 poll.

👉 All Anganwadi workers & sahayikas get smartphones in Odisha, informs State Women & Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahoo.

👉 Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for visitors from Sunday. BJP leaders including Dharmendra Pradhan & Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra visit Bhitarkanika today.

👉 Police raid fake drinking water bottling unit at Laxmi Vihar area in Berhampur; seize bottles & seal the factory.

India News

👉 Jammu and Kashmir: Nk Nishant Sharma of 10 JAK RIF who was critically injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector on January 18 succumbed to his injuries today.

👉 Maharashtra: Under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, farmers march towards Mumbai from Nashik in support of farmers agitating against three agriculture laws at Delhi borders.

👉PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets ahead of Republic Day, says ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ is our aim.

👉 The total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73% in India: Union Health Ministry

👉 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed by party workers and supporters at Perundurai in Erode, Tamil Nadu; holds a roadshow in Uthiyur, Tamil Nadu.

👉 Nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccination so far. India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

👉 Kerala reports 6,036 fresh COVID19 cases and 5,173 recoveries today.

👉 Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over rise in fuel prices.

👉 Congress MP Ravneet Bittu allegedly heckled by protesting farmers at Singhu border.

👉 Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests 2 Chinese nationals in connection with a money laundering case in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

👉 Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be taking over the hosting duties of Bigg Boss 14 as Salman Khan is busy with his prior commitments.

👉 Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee crowned as Indian Personality of Year at IFFI 51 Closing Ceremony.

World News

👉 A pet kitten tests positive for COVID 19 in South Korea.