TNI Morning News Headlines – January 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 150 Covid-19 cases including 89 quarantine and 61 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 334300 including 330962 recoveries & 1380 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 22 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh (18).

➡️ Odisha reports 1 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,905.

➡️ Duplicate sauce manufacturing unit busted at Ganesh Nagar area in Berhampur.

➡️ Puri Srimandir out of bounds for devotees today; sanitisation works to begin soon

➡️ Vehicular movement hit due to dense fog blankets twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

➡️ Varieties of flowers display at the State Level Annual Flower Show in the premises of Botanic Garden in Ekamrakanan.

India News

➡️ India records 14,849 new COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,06,54,533 including 1,84,408 active cases, 1,03,16,786 cured cases & 1,53,339 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,01,48,024 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 20th January. Of these 8,00,242 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Uttarakhand Govt increases ex-gratia for kin of personnel of Army and paramilitary forces who lose their lives on line of duty will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs from Rs 10 lakhs

➡️ Ailing RJD leader Lalu Prasad admitted at coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre at AIIMS, Delhi.

➡️ CRPF to get upgraded version of the Netra-V2 drone named ‘Micro UAV A-410’ by May for Maoist Operation.

➡️ India’s COVID 19 recovery rate improves to 96.83% as on January 24, 2021.

➡️ Teenage girl becomes Uttarakhand Chief Minister for one day.

➡️ 2 Naxals arrested after gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

➡️ Nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccination so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

World News

➡️ Over 2,500 arrested in Russia as thousands rally in support of Kremlin-Critic Navalny.

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases top 98.6 Million, deaths exceed 2.11 Million.