TNI Evening News Headlines – May 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1,109 more COVID positive cases & 1077 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 935 local contact cases and 174 quarantine cases.

➡️ 8665 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 482345.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 2 crore from CMRF to Bolangir district for COVID 19 management.

➡️ The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri has released financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to families of 2463 servitors.

➡️ Odisha Government added Forest Officials & Forest Guards, Banking/Insurance/Financial Institutions Staff, Railway Staff, Childline Staff, Oxygen Plant Employees and Filling Station/Call Centre Employees as frontline workers for Covid Vaccination in #Odisha

➡️ G Mathivathanan given additional charge of BMC Administrator along with existing responsibility of H&UD Secretary.

➡️ Morning Walk, Evening Walk, Cycling prohibited during Lockdown period: Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

➡️ Odisha Government allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown.

➡️ EastCoast Railway cancels several trains due to poor occupancy.

India News

➡️ Sputnik V from Russia arrives in India; likely to be available in the Market from Next Week, informed Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

➡️ The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct Phase II/III clinical trial of COVID 19 vaccine Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years.

➡️ 18 elephants die in lightning strike in Kathiatoli range in Nagaon district of Assam: Forest official.

➡️ Centre increases gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 42,582 new COVID 19 cases, Kerala reports 39,955 new coronavirus cases, Karnataka 35,297 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Supreme Court issues directions to provide dry ration to migrant workers in National Capital Region.

➡️ COVID Resurge: UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 postponed to 10 October.

➡️ Manipur BJP chief Prof S Tikendra Singh dies of Covid.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to interact with farmers on May 14 & launch Kisan Yojana’s next installment.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: Free education, monthly stipend of Rs. 5000 for children who lost their parents to COVID19.

➡️ Lockdown imposed in Bihar extended till 25th May.

➡️ Eminent sculptor Kanaka Murthy dies of coronavirus at hospital in Bengaluru.

➡️ Class 10 exams postponed in Karnataka due second COVID wave.

➡️ 46 covid patients die due to oxygen shortage in Goa’s Medical college in the last 48 hours.

➡️ Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announces Rs 5 lakh each for bereaved families of hockey stars MK Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh who were a part of India’s 1980 Olympic gold-winning team.

World News

➡️ Maldives temporarily bans Indian Tourists due to Covid 19 crisis.

➡️ WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines can come to India, more than 2 billion doses to become available soon: NITI Aayog member VK Paul.

➡️ Bharat Biotech ready to share COVAXIN formula with other manufacturers: Centre.

➡️ Israeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, air strikes and clashes in Israel.