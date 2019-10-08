Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives first Rafale Jet for IAF

TNI Bureau: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received the first of the 36 Rafale combat aircraft from at Mérignac in Bordeaux, France on the occasion of Air Force Day and Vijay Dashmi.

The Defence Minister met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and attended the Induction Ceremony of Rafale in Bordeaux.

While addressing at the handover ceremony Rajnath said, “It is the festival of Vijay dashmi, the victory of good over evil, and it is also the Air Force Day. The day is symbolic in many ways”.

The first batch of four Rafale jets part of the Rs. 59,000 crore deal are expected to arrive in India in May 2020.