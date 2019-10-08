Afternoon News Headlines (October 08, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued Traffic Advisory from 4 pm to 1 am for Rabana Podi in Bhubaneswar today; asked denizens to stay at a minimum distance of 100 metres from the effigies.
- 19 year old boy being rescued by 3 lifeguards from drowning in Puri Sea.
- 2 women electrocuted to death at Tentulidihi village under Banpur police limits in Balugaon.
- Thunderstorm, rainfall warning issued for 14 districts between 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm in Odisha today.
- Chhattisgarh: Drg Jawan died, one Naxal killed during encounter in Dantewada.
- Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed ground situation post abrogation of Article 370; asked J&K leaders to work towards reopening of schools and other educational institutions.
- A constable of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters under Sarojini Nagar police station limits in Delhi on Tuesday morning.
- Border Security Force (BSF) on alert after two Pakistani drones spotted at Firozpur Hussainwala border, Punjab. Search operation is on.
- Delhi: Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow at 10.30 am, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
- Portals of the Badrinath Temple will be closed on 17th November for the winter season.
