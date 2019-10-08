Afternoon News Headlines (October 08, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued Traffic Advisory from 4 pm to 1 am for Rabana Podi in Bhubaneswar today; asked denizens to stay at a minimum distance of 100 metres from the effigies.

19 year old boy being rescued by 3 lifeguards from drowning in Puri Sea.

2 women electrocuted to death at Tentulidihi village under Banpur police limits in Balugaon.

Thunderstorm, rainfall warning issued for 14 districts between 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm in Odisha today.

Chhattisgarh: Drg Jawan died, one Naxal killed during encounter in Dantewada.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed ground situation post abrogation of Article 370; asked J&K leaders to work towards reopening of schools and other educational institutions.

A constable of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters under Sarojini Nagar police station limits in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Border Security Force (BSF) on alert after two Pakistani drones spotted at Firozpur Hussainwala border, Punjab. Search operation is on.

Delhi: Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow at 10.30 am, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Portals of the Badrinath Temple will be closed on 17th November for the winter season.