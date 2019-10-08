Evening News Headlines (October 08, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Paradip: 3 fishermen goes missing after trawler capsizes in Mahanadi River.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives first Rafale Jet for IAF.
- Prohibitory orders lifted from Mumbai’s stir-hit Aarey Colony, normalcy returns.
- PM Modi attended Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka.
- FIR against Uma Bharti’s nephew in accident case that killed 2.
- 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded jointly to James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.
- Saturn overtakes Jupiter with 82 moons as Astronomers discover 20 new moons around Saturn; Jupiter has 79 moons.
- China’s Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on India-China boundary issue: Before the final settlement of the boundary question, we need to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.
- Mary Kom (51kg) enters quarterfinals of the World Women’s Boxing Championships.
