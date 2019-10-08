Evening News Headlines (October 08, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Paradip: 3 fishermen goes missing after trawler capsizes in Mahanadi River.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives first Rafale Jet for IAF.

Prohibitory orders lifted from Mumbai’s stir-hit Aarey Colony, normalcy returns.

PM Modi attended Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka.

FIR against Uma Bharti’s nephew in accident case that killed 2.

2019 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded jointly to James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.

Saturn overtakes Jupiter with 82 moons as Astronomers discover 20 new moons around Saturn; Jupiter has 79 moons.

China’s Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on India-China boundary issue: Before the final settlement of the boundary question, we need to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Mary Kom (51kg) enters quarterfinals of the World Women’s Boxing Championships.