D Prakash Rao Padma Awardee Receives State Honors

D Prakash Rao, Padma Shri awardee receives cremation with State Honors
TNI Bureau: The mortal remains of veteran social activist, Padma Shri D Prakash Rao consigned to flames at Kaliaboda crematorium in Cuttack on Thursday.
Rao received the State funeral. Meanwhile, his body cremated to flames, police personnel gave him a gun salute.
Leaders cutting across party lines bid adieu to the eminent social worker.
He passed away at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday. After a long battle with Covid-19 and related ailments.
