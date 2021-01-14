D Prakash Rao Padma Awardee Receives State Honors

D Prakash Rao, Padma Shri awardee receives cremation with State Honors

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mortal Remains Of D Prakash Rao
TNI Bureau:  The mortal remains of veteran social activist, Padma Shri D Prakash Rao consigned to flames at Kaliaboda crematorium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Rao received the State funeral. Meanwhile, his body cremated to flames, police personnel gave him a gun salute.

Leaders cutting across party lines bid adieu to the eminent social worker.

He passed away at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday. After a long battle with Covid-19 and related ailments.

 

