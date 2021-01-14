TNI Morning News Headlines – January 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates Indravati Lift Canal projects in Kalahandi.

➡️ Odisha reports 222 Covid-19 cases including 127 quarantine and 95 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 332763 including 328622 recoveries & 2192 active cases.

➡️ Angul reports 28 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (24).

➡️ Odisha reports 1 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1895..

➡️ Social activist, Padma Shri D Prakash Rao’s mortal remains consigned to flames with full State Honours.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Uttarayan and Bihu.

➡️ Entry Restricted at Bhitarkanika National Park for nine days from tomorrow due to the annual headcount of estuarine crocodiles.

➡️ Cuttack: Vehicular movement on Cuttack-Paradip road disrupted as hundreds of women block the road near OMP square protesting the decision of demolishing OMP Battalion staff quarters.

➡️ Covid19 Vaccines Distribution in Odisha: Cuttack district will see maximum beneficiaries, Bhubaneswar among Cities in the State.

India News

➡️ India records 16,946 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,12,093 including 2,13,603 active cases, 1,01,46,763 cured cases & 1,51,727 deaths.

➡️ A total of 18,42,32,305 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 13th January of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai. State Govt made COVID negative certificate mandatory for the players.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Devotees took a holy dip in river Ganga in Haridwar earlier today, on Makar Sankranti.

➡️ People celebrate Bhogali Bihu festival in Guwahati, Assam.

➡️ Minimum temperatures of 2.0 degrees Celsius recorded at Safdarjung in Delhi.

➡️ India’s medium-term growth to slow to around 6.5% after initial rebound.

➡️ Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.18 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Fitch Ratings says India’s GDP to expand by 11% in 2021-22 after falling by 9.4% in current FY21 fiscal.

World News

➡️ WHO team of 10 international experts that will investigate the origins of COVID-19 pandemic, arrives in Wuhan, China.

➡️ Global Covid-19 case tops 92 Million; toll mounts to more than 1.97 million.

➡️ US President Donald Trump impeached for the second time; becomes the first President in the US history to be impeached twice.