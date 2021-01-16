World Leaders who take Covid Vaccine Shot

Covid vaccine has come as a boon to the world. After a year in pandemic, the world has finally started to make progress. With the vaccines developing across the world, the vaccination drives have started. However, it is not free from fake news. Many rumors have spread calming that the vaccine isn’t safe. However, the world leaders have taken the vaccine shots to put the fake news to rest.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Take Covid Vaccine Shot

My number one priority is getting people vaccinated as quickly as we can to get our country back on track. pic.twitter.com/JLY1DntIlR — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 12, 2021

The US President Elect Joe Biden took the first Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine shot. He took the shot live on television last month. Since he is 78 years old, his risk of getting infected with the coronavirus is higher. After taking the first dose of vaccine shot, he praised the medical professionals. He further called them “heroes”.

Soon after Joe Biden, US Vice President Elect Kamala Harris also took the covid vaccine shot. She got the Moderna Covid 19 vaccine shot in front of the media. After taking the shot, she said that she was grateful for the frontline workers and everyone else for their efforts.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from UK

Just last week, 94 years old Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip took the covid 19 vaccination. The in-house doctor for the royal family at the Windsor Castle gave them the vaccine. In fact, UK is the first country in the world to approve of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

In December last year, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also took the Covid Vaccine shot. He took the shot along with the Israel Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, live on television. After taking the shot, he said that he became the first to take it to prove himself as a personal example for his country.

The leaders are further followed by:

Saudi Arabia King Salman

Pope Francis and Pope Benedict

Indonesia President Joko Widodo

India also joined the list. On January 16, India began the biggest Covid vaccination drive.

